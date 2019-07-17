Goa beach shack worker convicted by high court for 2008 rape and murder of British teen Scarlett Keeling

The Goa bench of the Bombay high court on Wednesday convicted a beach shack worker for the 2008 rape and murder of British teenager Scarlett Keeling.

The court held Samson D’Souza guilty of all charges while another accused Plácido Carvalho was acquitted. The HC was hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the acquittal of two men. The judgment was pronounced through video conferencing.

In 2016, a children’s court in Goa acquitted the two men of rape and muder of Scarlett Keeling. She was found dead in the Anjuna beach in February 2008. The Goa police initially said it was case of accidental drowning, but after outrage across the country the case was handed over to the CBI.

Both D’Souza and Carvalho, worked at Curlies’ beach shack, and were last seen with Scarlett Keeling before her death. The CBI had charged both of them.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 17:42 IST