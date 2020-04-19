Goa wipes Covid-19 slate clean, count comes down to zero

india

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 17:43 IST

Goa became the first state to have reduced its number of active Covid-19 patients to zero with the last of the seven patients now having been declared as recovered, authorities said Sunday.

“Zero indeed has great value! Immensely happy to announce that all the Covid-19 positive cases in the state are now negative,” Goa’s Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced thanking doctors and frontline workers “who worked tirelessly and risked their lives to save others.”

“A moment of satisfaction and relief for Goa as the last active Covid-19 case tests negative. Team of Doctors and the entire support staff deserves applause for their relentless effort. No new positive case in Goa after 3rd April 2020,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted.

Goa had a total of seven patients who tested positive for coronavirus but the figure steadily kept reducing as no fresh positives were registered after April 3 while those who were tested positive began to recover.

“We are proud to announce that all the recovered patients reported positive in the state of Goa have recovered from Covid-19. The active number of cases in Goa now stands at zero. While currently we do not have any active cases in the state, it is our responsibility to keep in mind the importance of the lockdown, maintain social distancing, increase the scope of testing and adhere to norms and guidelines issued by both central and state government,” Rane said.

Patients who recover are moved to a separate hotel where they are kept in isolation for another 14 days before they are sent home in order that they do not attract a secondary infection upon discharge from hospital as well as an additional precautionary measure.