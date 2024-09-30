‘Keep God out of politics': Supreme Court's tough questions to TDP govt on Tirupati Laddu row

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Andhra Pradesh government over the Tirupati Prasadam row, saying what was the need to go to the press when it wasn't clear that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of Tirumala laddus. The Supreme Court of India (ANI file photo)

"At least we expect Gods to be kept away from politics," the court said in a strong observation.

The court told the Andhra government's lawyer that the lab reports indicate that the ghee which was subjected to the test was the rejected sample.

Justice BR Gavai asked senior advocate Siddharth Luthra if the ghee which was not found in conformity with the standards was used for making laddus.

Luthra said it was under investigation.

"Then what was the need to go to press immediately? You need to respect religious sentiments," Justice Gavai said.

The Supreme Court also sought proof that contaminated ghee was used for making the prasadam.

The court has decided to consider shifting the probe from the state to an independent agency.

What is the Tirupati Laddu controversy?

Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that animal fat was being used in the preparation of the sacred prasadam at the ancient temple. He said during Jagan Mohan Reddy's rule, adulterated ghee was used to make Laddus at the Tirupati temple.

The Andhra government formed a Special Investigation Team to probe into the matter.

Jagan Mohan Reddy rejected the claim. He accused CM Naidu of "blatantly lying" about the Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

"To shift the political focus, CM Chandrababu Naidu has brought up the Laddu issue. CM Chandrababu Naidu is portraying that animal fat was used in the laddu prasadam manufacturing, which questions the sanctity and pride of Tirumala. Is this justified? Chandrababu Naidu is blatantly lying on TTD Laddu Prasadam," the YSRCP leader said earlier this month.

