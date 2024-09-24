Southern Lights | Tirupati: The world’s richest temple body is a battleground for politicians

Andhra Pradesh (AP) chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s expose of his nemesis YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s seemingly lackadaisical approach in managing the affairs of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) goes far beyond the controversy over adulterated ghee (clarified butter) used in the making of the Laddu ‘ prasadam ’ (sweet sacred offering). The fight is essentially for the supremacy of the Kammas over the Reddys — the two feudal communities — who continue to be at loggerheads in their quest for control over all institutions that grant power and pelf.

The TTD is the world’s richest temple body, and it has been the battleground for politicians since its inception 92 years ago. A glance at the chairpersons of the board since 1934 indicates how AP’s ruling class has made TTD its battleground. That the board is reconstituted every five years when the incumbent government is ousted, demonstrates the significance of its predomination for a government.

“This (the laddu issue) is the tip of the iceberg; the malaise is much deeper. Mismanagement of temple funds, mishandling Hindu sentiments, and interfering with the traditions of the temple - all have to be probed. The administration is at the mercy of the political class and the governing body has been infested by caste-based interest groups who drive the agenda of their political masters. Whoever rules Andhra, rules Tirumala,” said one of the priests of the TTD temple who did not wish to be quoted since he is an insider.

Tirumala and politics

Ostensibly, the TTD, the custodian of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara’s wealth, has laid out its budget of ₹5, 141 crore for FY 2025. In addition, the board receives interest on fixed deposits of around ₹18,000 crore, which it uses to run several educational institutions, hospitals, and centres of Indic Knowledge Systems (IKS) in Tirupati and across the world. Nearly 23 temples are under its control and by 2023 the number of temples it had constructed crossed 2,000 across the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Pondicherry.

From corporate tzars to chief ministers and those occupying the highest offices of the Indian judiciary, no one desires to be left out of the Lord’s proximity, or the assumptive power such closeness grants. “The TTD Chairman and the executive officer (EO) accompany all senior guests who visit the temple. And so, the temple is misused as a foreground for negotiation between many parties. The chairmanship of the temple is an award for political fealty or disloyalty. Chittoor MP Rajagopal Naidu was made TTD Chairman by the then Manmohan Singh government if he chose to stay with the Congress and not move to Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party where he was promised the top post if he switched sides,” said T Ravi, a political analyst.

“The temple, unfortunately, has become a source of income, influence, and interference. There needs to be a clear demarcation between administration and tradition. This is possible only if the 16,000 employees of the state government are regularly transferred just as other employees are. Else, they know too much and wield greater power. Only then will the sanctity of the temple be maintained,” said Ramana Deeskshitulu, former chief priest of the temple who is fighting a case in the Supreme Court. Deekshitulu made allegations of impropriety, corruption, and lack of commitment among TTD administrators.

Enter the other K, not Kamma, but Kapu

As soon as the election results in AP were announced and the National Democratic Alliance led by Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party in the state came to power, defeating Jagan’s YSR Congress Party, rumours started doing the rounds that Jana Sena Party founder and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan’s brother K Nagababu would be made TTD Chairman.

Andhra’s chief ministers have always either been Reddys or Kammas since the state’s formation in 1954. It is the first time that a Kapu leader has risen to the post of deputy chief minister. Even Chiranjeevi, the eldest of Pawan Kalyan’s brothers only got an MoS post at the Centre in 2009.

And, so, the Kapus, who have tasted power for the first time in the state, more so after AP’s bifurcation are demanding that one of them sits atop the seven hills. “The pressure from various groups overseas has begun showing. TANA and BATA - Telugu Association of North America and Bay Area Telugu Association who have funded Pawan Kalyan’s campaigns have sent covert and overt messages to Naidu suggesting that a Kapu be made TTD chairman. Since the 24 recognised associations staged protests in the US against Naidu’s arrest last September and also helped with resource mobilisation during the election, Naidu may be forced to consider their request,” said a TDP leader who asked not to be named.

Even in the laddu issue, it is Pawan Kalyan who has been able to capture the imagination of the devout in the state and Telugu speakers outside. He has undertaken an 11-day penance called ‘Prayaschitta Diksha’, or a vow of repentance seeking forgiveness from Lord Venkasteshwara over the use of adulterated ghee in the prasadam. At the Dasavatara Venkateshwara temple at Namburu in Guntur district, Kalyan started performing special prayers. He plans to visit several temples across the state dedicated to the deity seeking forgiveness for “Jagan’s malpractices”.

“Chandrababu Naidu may have gained the first-mover advantage by exposing Jagan for turning a blind eye to these complaints. But it is Pawan Kalyan who is walking away with the trophy. YS Jaganmohan Reddy mounted a tiger that he could not easily dismount. And Chandrababu Naidu is unable to curry favour among the public because his action is also seen as striking Jagan’s underbelly,” said Nagesh Susarla, a political analyst.

Deepika Amirapu is a freelance journalist based in Hyderabad. Each week, Southern Lights examines the big story from one of the five states of South India.