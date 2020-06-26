e-paper
Domestic flight ops capacity raised to 45% from 33%, new routes on offer

The civil aviation ministry has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prepare the new schedule with airlines with additional routes.

Jun 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The government on Friday allowed domestic airlines to increase their flight operations to 45% capacity from the current 33%, on the day it announced that internal flight operations will remain suspended till July 15.

The civil aviation ministry has asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to prepare the new schedule with airlines with additional routes.

The domestic airlines resumed services on May 25 with limited operations and had said at the time that services will be scaled up in a gradual manner.

