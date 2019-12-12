Govt proposes new rules for registration of vintage cars

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 04:06 IST

The Centre on Thursday proposed draft rules to streamline the process of regulating and registering vintage cars.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways formulated a draft order ‘Regulation of Vintage Motor Vehicles Order, 2019’, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times.

The draft rules are aimed at preservation of vintage vehicles owing to their historic, cultural, technical and aesthetic significance.

“There was no formal procedure or clarity of registering old vintage cars. This became an issue especially while conducting vintage car rallies and there were no procedures defined for conducting the inspection or fitness of the cars. We received multiple requests for regulation and registration of Old Vintage Vehicles. It was highlighted by various federations and was discussed at the 55th meeting of Central Motor Vehicles Rules- Technical Standing Committee (CMVR-TSC),” a senior government official said.

According to the Central Motor Vehicle rules, the central government currently exempts vehicles taking part in vintage car rallies from registration. The rules define any car older than 50 years as a vintage car.

“The central government on being satisfied that steps are required to encourage and regulate vintage motor vehicles being a part of technical, motoring and cultural heritage, is pleased to make the following order of regulation for their registration or re-registration; obligations to preserve and maintain vintage motor vehicles in a historically correct condition granting these vehicles unique identity as a vintage vehicle, conditions of use of these vehicles on roads or in public space etc,” the draft order states.

The transport ministry has sought comments from the public on the proposed draft order within 30 days.

As per the order, all vintage motor vehicles shall not, however, be driven or plied on the roads for regular purposes and shall not be used for any commercial purposes.

The Centre has also proposed to form a Vintage Motor Vehicles State Committee at a state level for administering the process of providing registration to the vintage cars.