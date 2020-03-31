Govt’s five-member technical team to monitor Covid-19 grievance cases

india

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:12 IST

The empowered group of officers, constituted under Union Human Resource Development (HRD) secretary Amit Khare to address public grievances, said on Tuesday that a five-member technical team will do “focused tracking, monitoring, and disposal of public grievances” related to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

“The team has already has been set up,” an official in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) told Hindustan Times. “It will provide technical support to the empowered group. We are responding to a large number of grievances. Some are suggestions and some are evacuation requests. We need to process all of them in a careful manner,” he said.

Health grievances will be given the top priority. “There is a massive data dump that we need to process,” the official said. “So far, DARPG has received 216 grievances. They will be processed and forwarded to the respective ministries/departments for redressal,” he added.

The five-member empowered group comprising Khare; Kshtrapati Shivaji, secretary DARPG; Ashutosh Agnihotri, joint secretary, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, (MHA); and Meera Mohanty, director, Cabinet Secretariat; met senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Tuesday.

The team is one of the 11 empowered groups that were formed by the government on Sunday. The groups have been constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to ensure timely implementation of Covid-19 response activities.

“In pursuance of this objective the DARPG shall set up a technical team comprising five officials for preparation of daily reports on Covid-19, comprising a summary and list of suggestions and grievances received/disposal status on the CPGRAMS (Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) portal,” the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement.

The DARPG will also lay down “guidelines for all central ministries/departments and state governments for improved monitoring of Covid-19 public grievance cases”.

Each department/ministry will have to appoint a nodal officer to handle public grievances. The personal details of the officer – name, phone number and e-mail – have to be uploaded on respective departmental/ministerial websites.

Each department/ministry has also been instructed to create a separate Covid-19 section in the CPGRAMS for the complaints. This has been done to ensure “focused tracking, monitoring, and disposal of public grievances,” according to a press release issued by the ministry.

“Considering the urgency and importance of redressal of Covid-19 grievances, it shall be incumbent on every ministry/ department to prioritise these grievances at the earliest preferably within a timeline of three days to provide redressal,” it said.

Similar guidelines for state government departments will also follow soon, it added.

“The DARPG will expeditiously finalise the Covid-19 National Preparedness Survey 2020 in which 266 IAS officers who have served as assistant secretaries in the government in the last five years have responded to a 23-point questionnaire to identify the hotspot districts and adopt suggestions for improved preparedness,” said the release. The survey was conducted from March 25 to 30.

The government has received 46,000 suggestions that are being “duly processed for implementation” and will be collated on mygov.in, a citizen engagement platform.