Govt suspends two CBI DSPs for allegedly running 'bribe-for-relief' racket
- It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018.
In a rare move, the government has suspended two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), RK Sangwan and RK Rishi, of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) three weeks after it was discovered that the duo was running an organised “bribe-for-relief” racket within the premier investigation agency, highly placed officials said, requesting anonymity.
The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the supervisory department of the CBI, has ordered their suspension after an administrative action was recommended by the agency chief last month.
The agency had even arrested RK Rishi on account of bribery worth ₹30 lakh being traced to him.
It is alleged that the two officers, along with another inspector Kapil Dhankad and stenographer Sameer Kumar Singh of the CBI, were running a racket since 2018 where they were leaking confidential case-related information to some companies that were being investigated for bank frauds.
The agency has identified bribes worth ₹55 lakh paid to RK Rishi ( ₹30 lakh) and inspector Kapil Dhankad ( ₹25 lakh), besides favours extended to at least three companies.
Dhankad and Singh were suspended by the CBI director.
In its FIR registered last month, the CBI had named nine people, including four of its officers, two advocates and office-bearers of a couple of companies.
According to the FIR, reviewed by HT, the four CBI officers, along with the two advocates, and certain other accused have been found “compromising the integrity of the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations”.
The agency FIR says that “details of the investigation of many other cases, including confidential notes and directions, have been communicated by (Sameer Kumar) Singh to Sangwan and Rishi on pecuniary considerations to protect the interests of the accused”.
The two DSPs, RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, facilitated the bribes by leaking the information to the companies, said an officer, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“The leak of sensitive case-related information like raids, status of investigation, filing of charge sheet, etc., helps accused persons in destroying the evidence. There is a possibility that more officers are involved in the scandal as CBI investigations are monitored at various levels and documents are usually kept in respective branches. It is to be seen how Singh was leaking the documents without anyone’s knowledge,” a CBI officer, who didn’t want to be named, had told HT last month.
The CBI is investigating the magnitude of the racket, as it could be much bigger considering the large number of bank fraud cases under investigation.
In the last two years alone, bank fraud cases worth ₹90,000 crore have been registered by the agency.
