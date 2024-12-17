Govt to complete Polavaram project by Oct 2026: Naidu

Hyderabad Telugu Desam Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday expressed confidence that the Polavaram major irrigation project being constructed on Godavari River would get the recognition of an iconic project in the country. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, irrigation department officials and engineers belonging to contracting firms, Naidu visited the Polavaram project site in Eluru district and reviewed the progress of the project work. He asked the officials to stick to the deadlines fixed by the Polavaram Project Authority to complete the project works on war-footing.

He instructed that the officials of the irrigation department and the representatives of Megha Engineering Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) properly identify the technical issues and prepare the plans to complete the works on time.

Naidu said the most crucial component of the project – construction of the diaphragm wall would have to commence on January 2 as scheduled. Simultaneously, works on Earth-cum-Rock-Fill (ECRF) dam too should be taken up, he said.

The officials informed the chief minister that the ECRF gap-1 works would be taken up by December 24 and completed by February 26 and the gap-2 works would also be taken up before December 27.

Naidu also suggested commencement of works to interlink the left and the right canals. The contractors and the officials should also formulate plans and implement them with specific action plans to complete the shifting of material and the trial run in a specific period, he said.

He instructed that the land acquisition and related works with regard to rehabilitation and resettlement of project evacuees should be completed by June 26. He said the Supreme Court directions should be followed rigidly with regard to project works, rehabilitation and other related matters.

Special chief secretary (irrigation) G Sai Prasad explained in detail the progress of the project works and other related issues.

State minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu, minister for housing, information and public relations Kolusu Parthasarathi, minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar and Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar along with local MLAs accompanied the chief minister.