Gujarat: Infant born to minor rape survivor dies in Rajkot hospital

An infant born to an 11-year-old rape survivor died in a Rajkot hospital on Wednesday.

The mother, who was allegedly raped by six men over a period of eight months, gave birth to the baby girl on March 17. The infant’s chances of survival were slim because she was born with congenital defects.

The rape survivor is back with her parents, and has even returned to school. A city-based NGO took custody of the infant after the minor’s family refused to accept her.

“A team from the NGO rushed the infant to a government-run children’s hospital on Wednesday. She died soon after being admitted,” said an official with the Rajkot women’s police station.

Two days after the infant’s birth, she was shifted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for treatment. However, a team of doctors decided against conducting the surgical procedure on account of her age and delicate condition.

The mother was discharged from the Rajkot hospital on March 24, a week after the delivery. A police team took the infant to Ahmedabad before bringing her back to Rajkot, where she was handed over to the NGO.

The mother, a Class 7 student, was raped by six people – ranging from a minor to a 67-year-old man – on several occasions since August last year. The matter came to light only after she was admitted to a government hospital in a late stage of pregnancy on March 16.

Police said the minor used to work as a domestic help at the residence of Manji Javiya, a 67-year-old resident of Rajkot. She was allegedly raped by Javiya and five accomplices – Arvind Kubavat (52), Vijananad Maiyad (47), Vipul Chavda (40), Govind Sakariya (60) and a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed.

While the juvenile offender has been remanded in an observation home, his accomplices have been placed under arrest.