Hansraj Bhardwaj, former union law minister dies at 83, PM Modi expresses grief

‘Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj,’ the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Narendra Modi.

india Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
HR Bhardwaj, former Union Law minister died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday evening.
HR Bhardwaj, former Union Law minister died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital in New Delhi on Sunday evening.(HT File Photo)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister and Congress veteran Hansraj Bhardwaj. “Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

“My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti,” the tweet said.

The former Union law minister died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening.

