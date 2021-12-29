e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hanumantha Rao demands police protection citing threat to life from Revanth Reddy’s supporters

Hanumantha Rao demands police protection citing threat to life from Revanth Reddy’s supporters

In a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy Gar, Rao said that he started getting calls from an unknown number from the afternoon of December 25.

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 05:15 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Hyderabad
The senior Congress leader said that in his 42-year political career he opposed many leaders across party lines, but never received such threats in his life, and requested the DCP to provide him sufficient protection (security).
The senior Congress leader said that in his 42-year political career he opposed many leaders across party lines, but never received such threats in his life, and requested the DCP to provide him sufficient protection (security).(ANI)
         

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday requested the Telangana Police to provide him security alleging that he has a treat to his life from the supporters of party leader Revanth Reddy.

In a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy Gar, Rao said that he started getting calls from an unknown number from the afternoon of December 25.

“A call came to me around 3.30 pm (December 25). The caller was using filthy and vulgar language. He questioned me as to why I was opposing Revanth Reddy becoming TPCC President. The caller himself made the conversation viral on social media wherein my photograph and Revanth Reddy’s photographs were displaying. I brought the matter to the notice of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. He told me to lodge the complaint with the Commissioner of Cyberabad since the incident happened there. Then I wrote a complaint and gave it to the ACP He has forwarded it to the Inspector, Raidurgam,” he wrote in the letter.

The senior Congress leader said that in his 42-year political career he opposed many leaders across party lines, but never received such threats in his life, and requested the DCP to provide him sufficient protection (security).

Notably, Rao on December 25, threatened to resign from the party, along with other party leaders, if Revanth Reddy, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, is made the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

tags
top news
Why masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccination
Why masks will stay even after Covid-19 vaccination
No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
No sign of military talks with China on LAC row
2nd Test Live: Bumrah, Ashwin put pressure on Australia’s tail
2nd Test Live: Bumrah, Ashwin put pressure on Australia’s tail
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: Same vaccine for a district in Centre’s roll-out strategy
Covid-19: Same vaccine for a district in Centre’s roll-out strategy
An arts school for poor kid comes up at Singhu protest site
An arts school for poor kid comes up at Singhu protest site
The world is ‘never going to forget me’: Nashville bomber to neighbor
The world is ‘never going to forget me’: Nashville bomber to neighbor
Covid update: China jails citizen journalist; India new year’s eve curbs
Covid update: China jails citizen journalist; India new year’s eve curbs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In