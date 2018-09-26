Haryana cabinet okays monthly pension to acid attack victims

Women victims of acid attack will be given a monthly pension by the Haryana government. The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a scheme to facilitate the women victims a continuous source of income throughout their life.

However, an official spokesperson said that the financial assistance will be given on the basis of the percentage of disability.

A victim with 40-50% disability will get financial aid at the rate of 2.5 times of the handicapped (Divyang) pension. For those with 51 to 60% disability, the assistance will be 3.5 times of the handicapped pension and for more than 61% disability, the assistance will be 4.5 times of the handicapped pension. At present, the state government provides Rs 1,800 per month as disability pension which will be increased to Rs 2,000 per month from November.

Any woman or girl who suffered an acid attack on or after May 2, 2011 will be eligible for the scheme. The scheme, the spokesperson said, seeks to restore, to an extent, the right to live with dignity for a woman or girl acid attack victim.

The spokesperson said in certain cases, the acid attack victims lost their ability to hear and developed other complications. Many deaths have also been reported after acid attacks. The subsequent treatment requires huge amount of money and it is not possible for every victim to afford such costly treatment. Hence, financial assistance due to disability arising on account of acid attack will be granted. The financial assistance will be admissible for women in case of disfigurement of any part of the body.

The victim herself, parents or her legal guardians may apply to the district social welfare officer for relief. In case of a minor victim, the application may be made on her behalf by a parent or guardian. In case of victim being married, the application can be made on her behalf by husband or parent or guardian. The application will be supported by documents that will include medical certificate issued by the medical board at district level, copy of the FIR or complaint.

Govt job to martyr’s daughter

The Cabinet also decided to provide Group-C government job to Sujita Kumari, daughter of martyr Satya Narayan, who was killed in Operation Meghdut on November 9, 1988. He was a resident of Mamaria Ahir village of Rewari district. Kumari was 10-month-old when her father died in action. The spokesperson said she has done MA and B.Ed and that as per her qualification, she is eligible for Group-C post.

Board to run Bhimeshwari temple of Beri

The Haryana Cabinet approved Haryana Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram) Beri Shrine Act, 2018 that aims at better management, administration and governance of the shrine. After the Act comes into force, the ownership of the shrine fund and its administration will vest with the Board. While the CM will be the Board’s chairman, Jhajjar deputy commissioner ex-officio member secretary and Beri sub-divisional magistrate will be the chief executive officer.

Further, all employees of the temple will be considered Board employees. The spokesperson said salary of the employees will not be less than what they are drawing at present. The shopkeepers and lease holders who are tenants of this worship place will be considered as the tenants of the board.

Other decisions

The Cabinet also decided to provide Group-D government job to Jaivir Singh, brother of martyr Satbir Singh, on compassionate grounds, by giving relaxation in the policy. Satbir Singh of Dhani Harsukh village of Bhiwani district had died in Operation Rakshak in Jammu and Kashmir on November 23, 2002.

The Cabinet accorded approval to the Panchgram Development Bill, 2018 for developing five new cities over an area of 50,000 hectares on each side of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway.

The Panchgram Development Authority will be constituted as the apex body for policy making, development and regulation for the development of panchgram region, the spokesperson said.

Under this project, five cities along the expressway on 50,000 hectares on each side, would cover eight districts — Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rewari, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal.

Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation(HSIIDC) will hire a consultancy firm through global tender for undertaking the master plan. The CM will be the chairperson of the authority.

The Cabinet gave nod to provide financial assistance of ₹93 crore in the shape of loan and subsidy to the three private sugarmills of the state for making cane arrears payment of the sugarmill farmers for the sugarcane crushing season 2017-18.

Toll rates for Kundli Manesar section approved

The Cabinet approved the toll on the inordinately delayed Kundli-Manesar section of Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway project being executed by the HSIIDC. An official spokesperson said the toll on the Kundli Manesar section will be levied by the HSIIDC itself or through an agency. The toll points on which the toll fee will be levied initially included toll plaza at Abbaspur village and Pipli village in Sonepat district, Mandhoti village and Badli village in Jhajjar and at Sultanpur, Patli-Hazipur and Mokalwas/Fazliwas villages in district Gurugram.

The toll fee for the financial year 2018-19 will be charges at the rate of Rs 1.35 per kilometre for cars, jeeps and passenger vans. It will be Rs 2.18 per kilometre for light commercial vehicles, Rs 4.57 per kilometre for trucks and buses and Rs 4.98 per kilometre for multi-axle vehicles.

This toll fee will remain in effect till March 31, 2019 and would be linked with price index and will be changed with effect from April 1,2019 every year on the basis of National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

Registration of fee for sale of assets, lease deeds hiked

In a bid to mop up more revenue, the cabinet approved an increase in the fee for the registration of non-testamentary documents relating to immovable property. Non testamentary documents relating to immovable property are instrument of sale, gift, mortgages, sale certificates, rent or lease deed, collaboration agreement, deed of exchange of property, deed of settlement and deed of partition.

As per the revised rates, if the registration of non- testamentary documents exceeds Rs 30 lakh but is less than Rs 40 lakh, a revised rate of Rs 20,000 would be levied. Similarly, if it exceeds Rs 40 lakh but is less than Rs 50 lakh, then the revised rate would be Rs 25,000. If it exceeds Rs 50 lakh but is less than Rs 60 lakh, then the revised rate would be Rs 30,000.

If the value of the consideration exceeds Rs 60 lakh but is less than Rs 70 lakh, then the revised rate would be Rs 35,000. If it exceeds Rs 70 lakh but is less than Rs 80 lakh, the revised rate would be Rs 40,000. If it exceeds Rs 80 lakh but is less than Rs 90 lakh, then the revised rate would be Rs 45,000 and if it exceeds Rs 90 lakh, the revised rate would be Rs 50,000. The levy however will remain Rs 15,000 if the value of consideration exceeds Rs 25 lakh but is less than Rs 30 lakh.

