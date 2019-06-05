Haryana cabinet relaxes recruitment conditions ahead of assembly polls

With state assembly elections barely four months away, the council of ministers in Haryana, on Tuesday, relaxed the recruitment conditions in Group B, C and D jobs by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission. The state government is looking to step up its recruitment drive before the model code of conduct is imposed.

As per the amendment, the selection and recommendation of candidates for group B posts such as teachers and educational supervisors, in school education department, and Group C and D posts in all departments will be done on the basis of written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience.

The scheme of marks in respect of selection to the post will comprise of 100 marks, including 90 for written exam and 10 for socio-economic criteria and experience.

Five marks will be given if neither the applicant nor any person from among the applicant’s family (father, mother, spouse, brothers and sons) is/was or has been a regular employee in any department, board, corporation, company, statutory body, commission or authority of any state or central government.

Similarly, five marks will be given if the applicant is a widow or if the applicant is the first or second child and his or her father died before attaining the age of 42 or if the applicant is the first or the second child and his or her father had died before the applicant attained the age of 15.

A similar amendment was also approved in Punjab Police (Haryana Amendment) Rules, 2019.

Gram Sachiv’s qualifications to be raised

The cabinet also approved an amendment in Haryana Development and Panchayats Department (Group C) Field Officers Rules, 2012.

As per the amendment, the qualifications for the post of gram sachiv (village assistant0 has been raised from matric to graduate keeping in view the nature of duties of sachiv (assistant) and to bring uniformity with patwaris, whose qualifications were raised to graduate in December 2018, an official spokesperson said. The cabinet approved amendment in service rules for various categories of teachers notified on April 11, 2012 for promotion to the post of PGT physics, PGT chemistry and PGT mathematics. An official spokesperson said the cabinet also gave a nod to amend the Mewat District School Education (Group B) Service Rules, 2012. The new rules will be called the Mewat District School Education (Group B) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

Widening village roads

The Haryana cabinet also approved an amendment in the East Punjab Holdings (Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Rules, 1949.

As per the new rules, the width of village-to-village and circular roads will be modified from the present parameter of 4 to 6 karams to a width of 5 to 6 karams.

Roads serving as link of fields to village abadi will be modified from width of 3 to 4 karams to width of 4 to 5 karams. A karam is a unit of length in the revenue terminology and one karam is equal to 5.5 feet.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the revenue department to notify limits of extent of land purchased through private negotiation referred to in sub section (1) of Section 46 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The provision of rehabilitation and resettlement will be applicable for purchasing land through private negotiation by any person other than a specified person for an area equal to or more than 2,000 acres, subject to any further notification as may be notified.

Nod to creation of Indri sub-tehsil

The cabinet approved the proposal for creation of Indri as sub tehsil in district Nuh and proposal for shifting of revenue estate Salwan from sub tehsil Ballah to Assandh in district Karnal.

The cabinet approved filling up six posts of management trainee/ manager (finance) by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) through direct recruitment at its own level by a selection committee.

An official spokesperson said the committee will be headed by the chief secretary. HSIIDC chairman, managing director, additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, additional chief secretary, finance and director, industries and commerce will be its members.

The cabinet approved the power department’s proposal to provide the state government a guarantee of ₹250 crore to Andhra Bank against sanction of a cash credit limit of ₹250 crore to Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). An official spokesperson said Andhra Bank has sanctioned a cash credit limit of ₹250 crore against the state government guarantee to DHBVN.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 13:11 IST