Haryana school topper gangrape: Accused sent to 5-day police remand

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) produced three accused in the gangrape of a 20-year-old girl in Rewari before Civil Court Kanina of the Mahendragarh district, which sent them to five days in police remand. However, two main accused, armyman Pankaj and Manish, are still on the run.

Kanina deputy superintendent of police Vinod Kumar confirmed it. “The court ordered Deen Dayal, Dr Sanjeev and (main accused) Nishu to five days in police remand. They will be produced before the court again on September 21.”

The new superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma also took charge on Monday.

On Monday, the president of All India Mahila Congress, Sushmita Dev, met the rape survivor at the hospital, and assured the kin of the victim for all possible help to get justice in the case.

Talking to mediapersons, Dev said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. The Khattar government is not serious about the safety of the women in the state. He must increase his security, as the Mahila Congress will keep protesting against him. We also request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to change the CM.”

Meanwhile, BJP minister Rao Narbir Singh also met the family of the rape survivor at the civil hospital and assured them of all possible help. “Today, I met the family members who said they were satisfied with the investigation done by the SIT. We asked them if they wanted to shift her to another hospital but they refused that too,” he claimed.

Minister vows action against Congress leaders for meeting survivor

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said Monday that necessary action would be taken against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Opposition MLA Karan Singh Dalal for allegedly meeting the rape survivor “without the consent of doctors”.

Vij alleged the two Congress leaders had “threatened” the doctors attending on her.

Dalal, however, trashed Vij’s charges and said he and Hooda had gone to the hospital along with the woman’s mother.

Hitting out at the state government, Dalal said instead of focussing on law and order it was trying to impose a ban on opposition leaders meeting the woman or her family.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 23:20 IST