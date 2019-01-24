He fought India, died for India: Govt to confer Ashok Chakra on ex-militant

Lance Naik Nazir Wani, who had joined the Indian Army giving up terrorism in 2004, will be awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously this Republic Day.

Ashok Chakra is the highest peacetime gallantry award given to a soldier.

Wani lost his life in November last year during operations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. Six militants were killed in the Shopian encounter.

Wani had joined 162 Territorial Army battalion in Kashmir and received Sena Medal twice in 2007 and in August last year. Before joining the Indian Army, Wani was part of Ikhwan, a counter-insurgency force formed in 1990s.

Ikhwan mostly consisted of former militants and fought militants. Although they dealt a blow to militancy, they were also accused of human rights violations in the Valley. Wani ultimately joined the Indian Army in 2004.

Wani sustained bullet injuries during the encounter. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The braveheart form Kulgam district of South Kashmir was a highly decorated soldier. He was 38 and belonged to Cheki Ashmuji village of Kulgam Tehsil in Kulgam. He is survived by his wife and two children.

