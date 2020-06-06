e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft

Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning.”

india Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The ladder rammed into the wing (a portion between the engine and the winglet) of the IndiGo aircraft damaging the engine’s cowling.
The ladder rammed into the wing (a portion between the engine and the winglet) of the IndiGo aircraft damaging the engine’s cowling. (HT Photo)
         

A SpiceJet ladder hit the wing of an IndiGo aircraft in the apron area of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday morning when the city received heavy rainfall with gusty winds for about an hour.

IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.”

The ladder rammed into the wing (a portion between the engine and the winglet) of the IndiGo aircraft damaging the engine’s cowling.

Also read: Follow SOP given by DGCA - HC to airlines

A SpiceJet official said that its step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of their aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport and an IndiGo aircraft was parked on stand C86.

“In the morning, around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on right wing,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.

tags
top news
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 26,000, 1,000 admitted in last 3 days
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
Pak-based American blogger accuses three PPP leaders of rape and assault
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
‘Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid-19 patients in 24 hrs’: Delhi govt
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
Ahead of state polls, Mamata warns TMC against corruption in relief work
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
‘Covid-19 is a gift from China..they should’ve stopped it’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In