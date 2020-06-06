Heavy rain with gusty winds causes SpiceJet ladder to hit the wing of IndiGo aircraft

india

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 14:58 IST

A SpiceJet ladder hit the wing of an IndiGo aircraft in the apron area of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday morning when the city received heavy rainfall with gusty winds for about an hour.

IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the incident and said, “This incident occurred at Mumbai airport early this morning. A stepladder belonging to SpiceJet got detached from its parked position and damaged a stationary aircraft belonging to IndiGo. The incident is under investigation by relevant authorities.”

The ladder rammed into the wing (a portion between the engine and the winglet) of the IndiGo aircraft damaging the engine’s cowling.

A SpiceJet official said that its step ladder was parked on stand C87 (where one of their aircraft VT-SLA was parked) at the Mumbai airport and an IndiGo aircraft was parked on stand C86.

“In the morning, around 7.30 am, sudden strong winds picked up. There was no prior weather warning or advisory. SpiceJet step ladder, which was well secured and with chocks in place, was moved backwards and hit the Indigo aircraft on right wing,” SpiceJet spokesperson said.