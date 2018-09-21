Hindustan Times, 9 others come together to form Digital News Publishers Association

The Hindustan Times and nine of the country’s biggest media companies, who together serve 70 per cent of India’s online audience, have today announced a new collective, the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA).

The DNPA said in a statement that it is committed to providing the most credible news in all languages to the Indian audience, to self-regulation and to promoting the business and editorial interests of all members.

“As audiences embrace broad news consumption on digital platforms it’s become important for credible providers of news to come together and collaborate on issues facing the industry such as fake news. The Hindustan Times group is looking forward to working with other publishers on these common goals as a founding member of the DNPA,” said Rajiv Bansal, CEO Hindustan Times Digital Streams.

“We’re also putting significant investment into our technology and content teams to make sure we continue to have the most trustworthy, timely, accurate and relevant news for our consumers across languages and consumption platforms,” he added.

The digital space in India is growing exponentially and DNPA has been formed to find ways to cooperate in maximizing the current and future potential of the industry, the DNPA statement said.

