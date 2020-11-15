e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Hope gloom of Covid-19 pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi

Hope gloom of Covid-19 pandemic, economic distress end this Diwali: Sonia Gandhi

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

india Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 08:51 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(ANI)
         

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wished fellow citizens on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that the festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress.

Sending greetings and warm wishes to all countrymen and women, she wished this joyous and pious occasion will put the nation back on to the path of progress, harmony and prosperity.

She expressed hope and prayed that “a million lamps illuminating India and our hearts on this festival of lights would end the gloom of pandemic, darkness of economic recession and distress being caused to fellow citizens”.

She appealed to people to adhere to all the pandemic-related guidelines and precautions as they celebrate.  Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished fellow citizens on Diwali.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
India’s daily Covid-19 case count drops to 41,400; tally crosses 8.8 million
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
NDA meet at 12.30pm to choose its leader in Bihar
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig quits party ahead of DDC polls: Reports
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone post Diwali, likely to improve later today
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
Thousands rally behind Donald Trump, believing he won race he lost
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
BJP leader Kailash Sarang dies, PM Modi ‘anguished’ by his demise
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
Diwali: Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Boris Johnson extend wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In