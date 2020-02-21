House of Bengaluru student who raised pro-Pak slogan at Owaisi’s rally vandalised

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 13:45 IST

Amulya Leona, who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in a Bengaluru rally yesterday, faced fury of vandals who attacked her parents house in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru and smashed windows on Thursday night, as per news agency ANI.

Amulya’s father, Oswald Naronha filed a police complaint at Koppa alleging some unidentified BJP activists were behind the vandalizing of his house.

“The activists vandalised our house by smashing window glass panes, flower pots and damaging other household things,” Naronha’s complaint alleges, as per a news agency.

Police personnel had been deployed at Naronha’s house at Koppa, which is about 320km west of Bengaluru.

Amulya was arrested yesterday on sedition charges by the police and a magistrate has denied her bail while sending her to 14-day judicial remand.

Her father said he was against his daughter’s action of shouting pro Pakistan slogan at an anti-CAA rally organized by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

“I condemn Amulya for shouting pro-Pakistan slogan at the rally and disown her views on CAA, NRC or NPR. I was not aware about her act till a friend called and told me about it last (Friday) night,” Oswald Naronha was quoted by a news agency.

He said he had advised Amulya against bad-mouthing leaders over the Citizenship Amendment Act but she didn’t listen.

“I also advised her not to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for enacting the CAA. She does not listen to us. She has gone out of our control. I am sad and unhappy that she got into trouble for her views,” Naronha told ANI.

The 19-year-old is a second year student in a degree college pursuing BA in literature, sociology, psychology and journalism.

Right wing groups-- Sri Ram Sene and Hindu Janajagruti Samiti-- were also staging protests in Bengaluru against Amulya’s sloganeering said ANI.

A political war of words has broken out between the BJP and the opposition over the incident.