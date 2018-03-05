HRD ministry did not issue guidelines to KVs about morning prayers, says minister Kushwaha

The human resource ministry (HRD) clarified on Monday that it had not issued any guidelines to Kendriya Vidyalayas forcing students to recite morning prayers compulsorily with folded hands and closed eyes.

Minister of state for HRD Updendra Kushwaha gave the clarification in response to a written question in the Lok Sabha.

“No guidelines have been issued to Kendriya Vidyalayas forcing the students to recite their morning prayers, which are of religious nature, compulsorily with folded hands and closed eyes,” Kushwaha said.

He also maintained that the Supreme Court has not asked for any clarification in this regard from the ministry.

Contrary to Kushwaha’s statement, the Supreme Court in January had issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to respond to a petition that alleged that a prayer sung in Hindi during the morning assembly at 1,125 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country violates the Constitution by promoting one religion.