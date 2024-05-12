HT interview: Committed to empowering poor, women, middle class, says Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is committed to strengthening and structuring the GYANM model that empowers Gareeb (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmer), Nari Shakti (women), and Middle Class in such a way that they become the architects of Viksit Bharat or developed India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he never thinks about what is next for him (PMO Photo)

“Having filled the gaping holes left by 60 years of Congress rule in our first term and putting India on a fast track of growth in our second term, our third term will be an era of accelerated development at a scale never seen before,” he said in an interview with R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He said before entering the election fray, he asked all the government departments to prepare a 100-day plan. “Our Sankalp Patra provides a roadmap for the next five years. We are also laying out the vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047, the foundation for which has already been built. So, we have our task cut out.”

Modi said he never thinks about what is next for him. “I am thinking about what all I can do to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of my family of 140 crore Indians. The last 10 years have only been a trailer. There is a lot that I want to do.”

Modi said when they came to power in 2014, they had to ensure that the mistakes of the past were rectified and a strong foundation was built. “Whether it is the poor or farmers or the banking sector or the economy, each of these was in deep trouble. On the one hand, we took basics like toilets, bank accounts, gas connections, electricity, etc to the poor, and on the other hand, we rescued our banking sector and economy with multiple reforms.”

Also Read: HT interview: Modi accuses Congress of bringing religion, divisive issues in polls

He said due to their reforms, many sectors have attained a life of their own – from manufacturing to start-ups to space. “Due to our good work, the people gave us a second term, with an even bigger mandate in 2019. In the second term, the people saw India becoming the fifth-largest economy in the world. Whether it was in terms of action against Article 370 in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh, successful management of COVID-19, sending vaccines and medicines to various countries, or the foreign policy successes in the post-pandemic world order, many such developments have given the people of India a new-found confidence in themselves and the country’s future.”

Modi said the people were earlier shackled due to poverty, corruption, and misrule. “Due to their daily battles with these problems, they could not aspire towards a larger vision for their future or the country’s. But our work of the last few years has given wings to the people’s aspirations and organically given rise to the vision of building a developed India by 2047.”

He said the big theme of his third term will be imparting momentum across sectors towards the realisation of this vision. “From plans for the next five years to the plan for the first 100 days of the government, we are ready with many targets and are raring to go. A lot needs to be done and will be done. This is going to be one of the most exciting periods in the history of independent India.”

In response to a question on delimitation in 2026, he said the exercise is not happening for the first time. “These are established processes which have happened on various occasions. I do not think it needs to be seen through the lens of politics. I was the chief minister of Gujarat when the last delimitation exercise happened. Not once did we raise any issue. In fact, whatever was required from us as a state government, we cooperated to the fullest.”

Modi added that in any case, taking people into confidence, winning their trust, and building consensus is something that is part of their track record. “GST was brought in through consensus, by taking everyone’s views into account. Going above partisan considerations, we addressed everyone’s concerns. Today, the GST Council is a wonderful example of how different stakeholders work together.”