HT interview: Modi accuses Congress of bringing religion, divisive issues in polls

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of bringing religion and divisive issues and agendas into the picture in the ongoing national polls while maintaining the main Opposition party will have to be questioned if its agenda is to take away the reservation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, and give it to their vote banks unconstitutionally based on religion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is a general movement towards the BJP in the larger society (PMO Photo)

“In such a situation, being silent would be incorrect...The people of these communities are raising questions about their dangerous agenda, and as a party that represents the people’s aspirations, we will also reflect on their concerns. These are important questions that need to be answered by the Congress,” said Modi in an interview with R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury.

He cited the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto and the speeches of its leaders and said it is clear that they are the only party speaking about creating a developed India, about a net-zero future, about becoming the third largest economy, etc.

He said when the Congress went out of power and into the Opposition, it resorted to creating a bitter, hostile, and unrelenting atmosphere. “Even some Congress leaders themselves feel this is not correct, but do not express it out of fear for their political future within the party.” He added the top leadership of the Congress has not yet come to terms with being out of power. “They have not been able to accept the fact that the country has moved on from them. But the more time they spend in Opposition, hopefully, they will also learn.”

He said there is a general movement towards the BJP in the larger society. “The political sphere, too, is not immune to this. So, we welcome anyone who wants to come with open arms, as long as they believe in our vision and mission.”

Modi said young people are attracted towards and BJP is their first choice. “They also know that in dynasty-based parties, their talent gets strangled, and to get ahead in the party they have to indulge in sycophancy, while in BJP, even a normal Panna Pramukh can become Prime Minister of the country. Being cadre-driven means that no one group or family decides the party’s future. So, anyone who is in our party will have to win the trust of the cadre by working with the principle of ‘Nation First’.”