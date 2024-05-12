HT interview: Modi says overwhelming will of people will bring BJP back to power

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the overwhelming will of the people across India will bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) back to power with a historic mandate. PM Modi in an interview with HT said the BJP will gain from all parts of the country this time (PMO Photo)

“...wherever I go I see a tsunami of ‘Jan Samarthan’ [popular endorsement] for our party. Across India, people have witnessed how a strong, decisive, and sensitive government has secured the nation and solidified its position in the world. People are fed up with corruption, dynastic politics, minority appeasement, ruining state after state wherever there is (a) INDI Alliance (government). Therefore, they want NDA again,” he said in an interview with R Sukumar, Shishir Gupta, and Sunetra Choudhury.

He said the BJP will make gains from all parts of the country. “...some of the gains will come from areas that will surprise political Pundits. You will see Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala register a significant increase in our seats.”

The PM said that every part of India has to be served and that their connection with the people of South India, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is not new. “We have dedicated ourselves to serving the people there, regardless of whether we are in government or not. Our karyakartas [workers] have been working selflessly for decades, many even sacrificed their lives in the process.”

Modi added people are tired of the corruption, appeasement, and family-first politics of the INDIA alliance in southern states. “In Andhra Pradesh, there is a breakdown of governance threatening the future of the youth in the state. In Telangana and Karnataka, too, a nexus of corruption has been established with Congress in the lead. In a matter of a few months, Congress has managed to hollow out the public treasury and bring the states closer to a state of bankruptcy.”

He said same was the case in Tamil Nadu with corruption and dynastic politics. “On the other hand, people have witnessed how effectively Modi ki Guarantee works. They have seen our work, our commitment to their well-being, and our dedication to bringing inclusive development, clean governance, and transparency. This time around, our performance will be unprecedented.”

Modi said he sees a strong sense of positivity and enthusiasm for the BJP. “Our message of development and progress is resonating strongly with the people of South India.”

He said the BJP was born out of years of struggle and with only one ideology—Nation First. “It grew from a party which only had two members in the Lok Sabha to a party that won full majority twice and is now going to come back for a third term with an even bigger mandate. We did not build the party thinking that we have won one election and now, we can relax till the next election. We treated every win as our duty to live up to the trust people bestowed on us. Our karyakartas are always on a mission mode to serve the person at the last mile. Our vision is crystal clear—24x7 for 2047.”

He said there was hardly any scope for complacency within the BJP. “We are here to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat [developed India] by 2047.”

Modi said the opposition has conceded defeat and has given a kind of walkover but still our karyakartas are energised and the BJP is fighting this election with a full sportsman-like spirit. “For us, elections are a festival of democracy. Every citizen gets the opportunity to be part of this celebration and hence, as a party, we try to reach out to each and every one. It is also a time for people to evaluate our performance and our karyakartas make sure that people have all the information and awareness on the kind of work that has taken place in the last decade.”

The PM added the energy and liveliness in BJP booths is palpable. “I tell our party karyakartas that on the day of the election take everyone along while going out to vote and create a festive and jubilant atmosphere. The world should see how joyfully and collectively India celebrates its democracy.”