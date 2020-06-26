e-paper
Home / India News / Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown from June 28 to July 5

Hyderabad’s Begum Bazar to remain under voluntary lockdown from June 28 to July 5

Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association’s president said the decision was taken for the safety of all the merchants, customers, staff and residents staying in the commercial market zone in view of the Covid-19 situation.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 07:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hyderabad (Telangana)
All merchants have supported the decision of voluntary lockdown Begum Bazar, Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association’s president said.
In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has voluntarily announced the lockdown of shops at Begum Bazar from June 28 to July 5.

Laxmi Narayan Rathi, president, Hyderabad Kirana Merchant Association, told ANI, “Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association has decided that from June 28 to July 5, it will voluntarily implement a complete lockdown of the commercial market at Begum Bazar.”

“In the meeting conducted today, all the merchants have supported this decision,” Rathi said.

Rathi added that the decision was taken for the safety of all the merchants, customers, staff and residents staying in the commercial market zone in view of the Covid-19 situation.

“We have voluntarily taken a decision to close all the shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar. After observing the effect of the lockdown of kirana shops, we shall extend the lockdown of kirana shops in the commercial market at Begum Bazar,” said Mahesh Kumar Gupta, General Secretary, Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association.

