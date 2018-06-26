 ‘I always wanted a girl,’ mother allegedly drowns 10-month old son in Maharashtra | india news | Hindustan Times
‘I always wanted a girl,’ mother allegedly drowns 10-month old son in Maharashtra

Radhika has been accused of murdering her son Prem Parmeshwar on Saturday night

india Updated: Jun 26, 2018 15:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International, Aurangabad
Following a search of the premises where she was staying, police found the dead child in a drum of water.
Following a search of the premises where she was staying, police found the dead child in a drum of water.(Representative Photo)

Aurangabad police have arrested a woman for drowning her 10-month-old son.

Radhika has been accused of murdering her son Prem Parmeshwar on Saturday night. She was arrested a day after the complaint was lodged with the police. Following a search of the premises where she was staying, police found the dead child in a drum of water.

During her investigation, Radhika said “I did not like this child as I always wanted a girl and so I put him in the water drum to let him die.” Radhika has been charged under IPC Section 302 for the murder.

Radhika was presented in court, after which the court sent her in two days police custody. The police are investigating the matter further.

