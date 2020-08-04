‘I am proud of you, Delhiites’, says CM Kejriwal as city’s active coronavirus cases now less than 10,000

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 19:21 IST

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 674 fresh cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the cumulative tally of infection count to 1,39,156. The death toll reached 4,033 on Tuesday after national capital also recorded 12 new deaths, lowest Delhi has reported in a day since the death figures were revised by authorities in June.

The number of active cases in Delhi has also reduced to less than 10,000 at 9,897 out of which over 5,000 people infected with virus continue to remain under home isolation.

However, the number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours were marginally less.

Lauding Delhi’s model of dealing with the disease outbreak, which has claimed over 6.9 lakh lives across the world and sent economies tailspinning into chaos, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Active cases left in Delhi less than 10,000 today. Delhi is now at 14th position in terms of active cases. No of deaths have come down to 12 today.”

“I am proud of you, Delhiites. Your “Delhi model” being discussed everywhere. But we shud not get complacent and take all precautions,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The chief minister last month had said that the national capital has turned a corner in its fight against coronavirus.

Calling the virus unpredictable, Kejriwal had said, “We do not know how it will spread a month later. So, I am saying again that we should not be complacent. Till there is a vaccine, rules such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing and hygiene must be strictly followed by the public.”