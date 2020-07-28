e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / I-T dept felicitates 4 women centenarians in MP, Chhattisgarh for regular tax payments

I-T dept felicitates 4 women centenarians in MP, Chhattisgarh for regular tax payments

According to officials, Girija Bai Tiwari (117), a resident of Bina town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh may be the oldest taxpayer in the country at present.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Sagar/ Bhopal
117-year old Girija Bai Tiwari, the oldest taxpayer in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as per income tax department.
117-year old Girija Bai Tiwari, the oldest taxpayer in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, as per income tax department.
         

Four centenarians, all women, including a 117-year-old were felicitated by Income Tax department in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for paying income tax regularly, the office of principal chief commissioner, Income Tax (MP-CG) at Bhopal said.

According to officials, Girija Bai Tiwari (117), a resident of Bina town in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh may be the oldest taxpayer in the country at present.

The felicitation ceremonies on Monday at the residences of these taxpayers were part of programmes to mark the 160th Income Tax Foundation Day that fell on Sunday.

The three other centenarian taxpayers are Ishwaribai Lulla (103) and Kanchan Bai (100), residents of Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Beena Rakshit (100), a resident of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, said a statement by principal chief commissioner, Income Tax (MP-CG) AK Chauhan.

“As a part of income tax foundation day celebration various programmes were conducted on July 27 which includes felicitation of centenarian taxpayers, opening of two new Aayakar Sewa Kendra (ASK) at Morena and Balaghat, felicitation of top performers of the year in various fields within the department etc,” Chauhan said.

Girija Bai Tiwari’s date of birth on her PAN (permanent account number) card is written as April 15, 1903. She is the widow of a freedom fighter late Siddhanth Tiwari and she gets a pension from the state government.

“My great grandmother never missed paying income tax for several decades. She is an example for us that we must pay our taxes honestly and regularly. There are people who avoid paying taxes. They should draw inspiration from my great grandmother,” Girija Bai Tiwari’s great grand-daughter Anjali Tiwari told reporters at Bina on Tuesday

She said, “Our wish is that her name gets an entry in the Guinness Book of Worlds Records for being the oldest taxpayer in the world.”

tags
top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In