IAF air strikes: Mehbooba tells Pak not to escalate situation, Omar braces for worse

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehboob Mufti on Tueday asked Pakistan not to escalate the situation after the Indian Air Force carried out a raid on camps of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a tweet, she said Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties if the situation spirals out of control.

Since Pak has claimed that no casualties were reported despite IAF violating LoC ,they should adopt a reconciliatory stand as opposed to further escalation. Or else, an already volatile situation will spiral out of control and as usual Kashmiris will be the biggest casualties. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 26, 2019

Her rival and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took to Twitter to say his party will provide assistance “to the administration as well as to any people caught up in any Pakistani misadventure.”

I’m in touch with my party colleagues in frontier areas to lend all possible help & assistance, both to the administration as well as to any people caught up in any Pakistani misadventure. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

He went on to say that the local administration should be ready to evacuate people along the border and the LoC if the situation escalates.

Now we have an obligation to ensure that our people living near the international border & line of control are not caught in any Pakistani response. Local administrations need to be ready to evacuate & rehouse people to safe areas if situation escalates. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 26, 2019

Earlier Tuesday, IAF fighter planes carried out a pre-dawn strike at the biggest camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed which had claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 troopers on February 14.

Pakistan ‘s foreign minister Shah Mohammad Quereshi responded by saying his country “holds the right to proper response” to what he termed a “grave aggression”

The PTI, the party headed by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said in another Twitter post that “Qureshi warned India not to challenge Pakistan” saying “Pakistan is fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.”

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted that Indian “aircrafts released payload which had free fall in open area. No infrastructure got hit, no casualties.”

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 14:17 IST