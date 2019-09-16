‘If needed, will go to Jammu and Kashmir high court’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi on allegations of access denial

india

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday said that he will go to Jammu and Kashmir high court and speak to the chief justice after allegations that people aren’t being able to access the court.

“Access to the high court is seriously affected, we seek reply from the chief justice of the high court in the matter. If required, I will go to the high court and speak to the chief justice. If people can’t approach the HC we have to do something,” CJI Ranjan Gogoi said.

Solicitor General KK Venugopal, who was representing the government at the hearing, said all courts are functioning in Jammu and Kashmir, including lok adalats.

The top court asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in the Kashmir valley as soon as possible.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer were hearing petitions on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir. “We want to know what is shut down or why? Whether there is a breakdown and who has done it and for what reason?” Justice Bobde said.

Venugopal said that the media is travelling to cover stories from Kashmir and newspapers are being published from the valley without any impediment. “Media faclitation centre has been established to provide internet, phone conmections etc. Movement passes are given to media persons. Dish TV channel and Radio Kashmir is being broadcast,” Venugopal said.

The Supreme Court bench asked Venugopal to put details of the steps taken on an affidavit.

The court on Monday also asked the Centre to respond to a petition by MDMK leader Vaiko where he sought that former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah be produced in court.

Ahead of the court hearing the matter, Abdullah was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA). A person can be detained for two years without trial under the Act.

When the court asked additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, the central government’s second-most senior law officer, to say if Abdullah was under detention, Mehta said he will need to get instructions from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 12:08 IST