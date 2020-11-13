e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / IIT Roorkee scientists predict FDA-approved commercial drugs through AI to tackle Covid-19

IIT Roorkee scientists predict FDA-approved commercial drugs through AI to tackle Covid-19

The Machine Learning (ML) model based on the naive Bayes algorithm was used to predict the drugs that could be used for the treatment of Covid-19, according to IIT Roorkee statement.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Roorkee
The study, led by Prof Soumitra Satapathi shows that around ten FDA approved commercial drugs can be used for repurposing.
The study, led by Prof Soumitra Satapathi shows that around ten FDA approved commercial drugs can be used for repurposing.(Bloomberg)
         

Amid the rapid transmission of cases of Covid-19, a group of scientists from IIT Roorkee has leveraged Artificial Intelligence (AI) to predict 10 FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved commercial drugs available for the treatment of the disease.

The Machine Learning (ML) model based on the naive Bayes algorithm was used to predict the drugs that could be used for the treatment of Covid-19, according to IIT Roorkee statement.

The study, led by Prof Soumitra Satapathi shows that around ten FDA approved commercial drugs can be used for repurposing.

Among all, it has also been found that the antiretroviral drug Amprenavir would probably be the most effective drug based on the selected criterions.

The study has been published in the prestigious journal PLOS One. The other co-authors of the study include Sovesh Mohapatra, Prathul Nath, Manisha Chatterjee, Neeladrisingha Das, Deepjyoti Kalita and Partha Roy.

According to IIT Roorkee statement, the complexity in drug design and protocols regarding clinical trials often inhibit the process of developing various new drug combinations for the disease.

“Our study predicts around ten FDA approved commercial drugs that can be used for the treatment,” says Prof. Satapathi, Principal Investigator and an Associate Professor of Physics in IIT Roorkee

Many of the predicted drugs are already in use for the treatment of Covid-19, and some are in trials, IIT Roorkee said.

“Given the need of the present time, the present approach will save a lot of resources and time for synthesizing novel drugs and thus will be useful for a vast majority of the medical research community,” Prof. Satapathi added.

tags
top news
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
‘Rahul Gandhi has changed since he met him’: Congress on Barack Obama words
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In