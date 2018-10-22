Entangled in a suo motu contempt case for hurling derogatory remarks at the judiciary, BJP National Secretary H Raja escaped imminent arrest by tendering an unconditional apology to the Madras High Court on Monday.

Appearing before a bench of justices CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar, Raja said, he had passed the remarks in a fit of rage, having turned emotional and offered his unconditional apology to the court.

Known as loose cannon for his acerbic comments, which have often landed him in controversies, Raja, was caught on camera making scandalous and ‘vulgar’ remarks against the high court last month, during a Ganesh Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai district.

When police prevented him and the procession organizers from erecting a stage and holding a meeting near a mosque, he turned his ire at the cops. When told that there is a high court directive against erecting a stage and holding a meeting at the place, he abused both the police and the judiciary with expletives.

With the video of Raja’s acerbic comments going viral on social media, political parties demanded stern action against Raja. Finding himself in a corner, he initially claimed that the video was fake and doctored and that the voice was not his. And even though an FIR was filed, he was not arrested. At this juncture, a Division Bench of Justice CT Selvam and Nirmal Kumar stepped in and initiated contempt proceedings.

Initially, Raja argued that only the chief justice could initiate contempt proceedings. But, the chief justice posted the matter before the same bench which issued the summons.

On Monday, the BJP leader came early and appeared before the bench and his counsel submitted an affidavit, tendering an unconditional apology. “Those words were uttered in a highly agitated state. It was purely unintentional. Only after watching the video did I realize it was wrong,” Raja said in his statement.

This is the first time Raja had owned up his action though he had been at the center of many controversies. Earlier, this year, in a Facebook post in the wake of the razing down of Lenin’s statue in Tripura he had advocating similarly removing statues of social reformer and rationalist leader ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy’s which dot the landscape of Tamil Nadu. This had led to a furore. Then, Raja had maintained that the post was uploaded by his admin without his consent.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 17:19 IST