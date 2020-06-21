In fresh jibe at PM Modi on India-China face-off, Rahul Gandhi again accuses govt of surrendering Indian territory

india

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 13:22 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi further sharpened his attack on the government on the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh region. And in his direct line of fire is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” Gandhi tweeted on Sunday. He again attached a news article on along with his tweet which looks at India’s policy towards China.

He had attacked the Prime Minister on Saturday too, accusing him of surrendering India’s territory to China. In that tweet, he had used PM Modi’s quote at the all-party meeting where he had asserted that Chinese troops did not intrude Indian territory.

“PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression. If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?” Gandhi had said in his tweet on Saturday.

Union home minister Amit Shah hit back, advising Gandhi to rise above petty politics and stand in solidarity with national interest at a time when the entire country is united.

PM Modi had called an all-party meeting on the issue where he said that no intruder was on Indian territory across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and no Indian military post had been captured.

“Because of the improved patrolling, our vigilance has gone up and the military gets to know what is happening on the borders at the right time,” Modi said at the all-party meeting, pointing out that Indian soldiers were able to intercept the Chinese forces who earlier had a free run. “If you keep on intercepting them, it is obvious that tensions will rise,” he said.

But the Congress dubbed it as “a lame attempt to obfuscate the truth”.

“First of all, PMO and the Government need to clearly state their position on the Galwan Valley. Is Galwan Valley not part of Indian territory? Why is Government not coming forward and strongly rebutting the Chinese claim over Galwan Valley? If Chinese troops are present there, does it not amount to intrusion into and occupation of Indian territory? Also, why is the Government silent on intrusions in the Pangong Tso area?” the Congress party said in a statement.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) then said that PM Modi’s comments at the all-party meeting were given a “mischievous interpretation”.

“Attempts are being made in some quarters to give a mischievous interpretation to remarks by the Prime Minister at the all-party meeting yesterday. The Prime Minister was clear that India would respond firmly to any attempts to transgress the LAC,” the statement said.

The war of words has been going on since 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15.