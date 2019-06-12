In G7 invite to PM Modi, France lauds India role

French President Emmanuel Macron referred to India’s key role in promoting globalisation and protecting the environment while inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the special outreach session of the G7 Summit in Biarritz in August, people familiar with developments said.

The Group of 7 (G7) – which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – usually engages key leaders from the world community through its outreach sessions during summits for frank discussions on a pressing challenge facing the globe.

“I would be particularly honoured to be able to count on your presence. India forms part of our main partners, sharing our democratic values, united in the idea that only a joint and inclusive effort between our peoples will help promote a globalisation that benefits all while protecting our planet,” Macron said in his invitation to Modi.

The invitation, conveyed on Monday by visiting French minister of state for foreign affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, was accepted by Modi. The outreach session will be a key part of the summit to be held in Biarritz during August 24-26.

The external affairs ministry has said the invitation was a “reflection of the personal chemistry” between Modi and Macron and a “recognition of India as a major economic power”.

In recent years, India and France have worked closely on counter-terrorism and climate change. France played a key role in recent efforts to designate Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee.

In 2015, Modi and then French president Francois Hollande had jointly launched the International Solar Alliance, a platform for sun-rich developing countries that want to ramp up the use of solar energy, at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris.

The upcoming G7 Summit’s focus on counter-terrorism and security also dovetails with India’s concerns. The meeting is expected to focus on the challenges of combating the use of the internet for terrorism and radicalisation.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 00:02 IST