In grand alliance, Upendra Kushwaha may face battle for his Lok Sabha seat

All does not seem well for Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) president Upendra Kushwaha even in Mahagathbanhan, which he joined last week after quitting the NDA.

One RLSP MP and two MLAs have already ditched Kushwaha in NDA’s favour. Now, some important RJD leaders have raised serious doubts about Kushwaha’s stability in the Mahagathbanhan, or the Grand Alliance (GA).

Kushwaha currently represents Karakat parliamentary seat in south Bihar where he had defeated former union minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kanti Singh in the 2014 elections.

Kanti Singh is national president of RJD’s women cell and has family ties with party supremo Lalu Prasad. In her constituency, she is considered the unchallenged leader of the Yadav community, which is dominant there.

On Saturday, Kushwaha and Kanti Singh were together at a function in Karakat constituency. On a question that Kushwaha was claiming he would check the NDA from opening its account in Bihar, Kanti replied, “For how many days will he remain in mahagathbandhan? you should ask Kushwaha.”

Ram Chandra Yadav, former MLA and former state president of Samajwadi Party who has now joined RJD, also visited Lalu Prasad in jail in a bid to convince him about the caste equations in the constituency and his young leadership, insiders said.

It’s not yet clear if Kushwaha will stake his claim on Karakat seat.

