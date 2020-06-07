e-paper
Home / India News / In major rejig, 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors transferred in Madhya Pradesh

In major rejig, 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors transferred in Madhya Pradesh

This is the second such major bureaucratic change during the present BJP government after 50 senior IAS officers were given new job postings on May 9.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 16:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The collectors shifted on Saturday night include those from Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Singrauli and Agar Malwa districts.
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, as many as 17 IAS officers including 7 collectors were shifted by the BJP government on Saturday night.

It happens to be the second such major bureaucratic rejig during the present BJP government after as many as 50 senior IAS officers were given new postings on May 9.

The collectors shifted on Saturday night include those from Dewas, Dhar, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Singrauli and Agar Malwa districts. Of these districts, Dewas and Dhar have emerged as Covid-19 hotspots while Rewa is heading towards an alarming situation.

Apart from the collectors, Commissioner, Indore Division Akash Tripathi who happens to be a 1998 batch IAS officer was transferred as managing director, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, Jabalpur while Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma, a 1999 batch IAS officer and commissioner (field), Narmada Valley Development Authority, Indore became the new commissioner of Indore.

Commissioner of Bhopal Municipal Corporation, B Vijay Dutta, was shifted to the state secretariat. A 2013 batch IAS officer Rishi Garg who was shifted from the post of Commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation on May 23, was appointed as director of the Industrial Development Corporation, Bhopal through another order by the government.

Earlier, the state government had shifted Sagar Division Commissioner Ajay Gangwar as a secretary to the state secretariat.

‘Good signs’: India, China take small, sure steps to resolve Ladakh standoff
Woman with alleged links to ISIS tests Covid-19 positive in NIA custody
3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway
Delhi borders opening from tomorrow, hotels and banquet halls to remain closed: Kejriwal
Manesar land scam: ED filed charge sheet, names 13 individuals and entities
Kerala priests don’t want shrines to open, say peak of Covid-19 yet to come
Amul pins ‘Exit the Dragon’ post on its Twitter profile
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
