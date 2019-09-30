e-paper
Monday, Sep 30, 2019

In Pics: Rains batter Bihar, Patna remains flooded ahead of festive season

Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in capital city Patna as well almost every district in the state.

india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Children out on a waterlogged road at Pataliputra after heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna.
Children out on a waterlogged road at Pataliputra after heavy monsoon rainfall in Patna.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

Incessant rains have thrown life out of gear ahead of the festive season in Patna. 28 people have died in Bihar due to these rains so far and villages, cities, towns, streets in all the 38 districts continue to be inundated.

NDRF personnel patrolling the streets with rafts rescued more than 232 people from flooded on Sunday. Residents were also rescued with the help of municipal cranes and state government has also the Centre to supply them with two helicopters to speed up the relief work.

These pictures from Patna show water-levels surging in the capital city of Bihar.

1.

A rickshaw puller ferries a passenger in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna.
A rickshaw puller ferries a passenger in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna. ( Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times )

2.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) workers rescue people from the flood affected area of Bahadurpur following heavy rainfall in Patna.
State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) workers rescue people from the flood affected area of Bahadurpur following heavy rainfall in Patna. ( Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times )

3.

A view of waterlogging in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna
A view of waterlogging in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna ( Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times )
People wade through water to safety in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna.
People wade through water to safety in Rajendra Nagar following heavy rainfall in Patna. ( Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times )

5.

People take a funeral procession through the flooded Kadam Kuan area following heavy rainfall in Patna.
People take a funeral procession through the flooded Kadam Kuan area following heavy rainfall in Patna. ( Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times )

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 12:10 IST

Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
India News