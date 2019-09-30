In Pics: Rains batter Bihar, Patna remains flooded ahead of festive season
Heavy rains have thrown life out of gear in capital city Patna as well almost every district in the state.india Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:10 IST
Incessant rains have thrown life out of gear ahead of the festive season in Patna. 28 people have died in Bihar due to these rains so far and villages, cities, towns, streets in all the 38 districts continue to be inundated.
NDRF personnel patrolling the streets with rafts rescued more than 232 people from flooded on Sunday. Residents were also rescued with the help of municipal cranes and state government has also the Centre to supply them with two helicopters to speed up the relief work.
These pictures from Patna show water-levels surging in the capital city of Bihar.
