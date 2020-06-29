e-paper
Home / India News / India-born lawyer who defended 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed dies in Pakistan

India-born lawyer who defended 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed dies in Pakistan

Abdullah Khan Dogar was the counsel of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed for many years and defended him in Pakistani courts following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 10:31 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Lahore
Abdullah Khan Dogar, whose family had migrated to Pakistan from India’s Rampur in UP after the Partition, breathed his last at a hospital on Sunday.
Abdullah Khan Dogar, whose family had migrated to Pakistan from India's Rampur in UP after the Partition, breathed his last at a hospital on Sunday.
         

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s India-born counsel has passed away after a brief ailment in this Pakistani city. He was 86.

Abdullah Khan Dogar, whose family had migrated to Pakistan from India’s Rampur in UP after the Partition, breathed his last at a hospital here on Sunday.

He was the father-in-law of former chief justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh. He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Dogar was the counsel of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Saeed for many years and defended him in Pakistani courts following the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people were killed.

He was also the lead counsel of Saeed in the terror financing cases in which he was sentenced to jail for 11 years.

Dogar had challenged the coup by former military dictator General (retired) Pervez Musharraf in 1999 in the Supreme Court and represented Kulsoom Nawaz against the detention of her husband, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Jammu’s Doda is militancy free, say cops after Hizbul terrorist Masood killed in encounter
India’s Covid-19 tally over 5.48 lakh with 19,459 fresh cases; toll at 16,475
Covid-19 LIVE updates: Global death toll hits 500,000, infections rise to 10 mn
Maharashtra ‘alarming’ rise in cases due to relaxations, migration: Experts
‘They removed ventilator...’: Man messages father before he dies of Covid-19
ICMR plans to scale up antigen-based Covid-19 testing
Dravid asked Sachin, Sourav to not play 2007 T20 WC: Former team manager
Covid-19: Worldwide cases exceed 10 million; India, Brazil new epicenter
