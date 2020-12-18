e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC

India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC

The Pakistani military’s media arm and Foreign Office had both claimed that a vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was “specifically targeted” by Indian troops from across the LoC.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar had tweeted photos of a UN vehicle with apparent damage to its windows and chassis, and contended the SUV was the target of “unprovoked fire” in Chirikot sector of the LoC. (Photo @OfficialDGISPR)
Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar had tweeted photos of a UN vehicle with apparent damage to its windows and chassis, and contended the SUV was the target of “unprovoked fire” in Chirikot sector of the LoC. (Photo @OfficialDGISPR)
         

Claims made by the Pakistan Army and Foreign Office that a UN vehicle was targeted by Indian troops on the Line of Control (LoC) are false and factually incorrect, people familiar with developments said on Friday.

The Pakistani military’s media arm and Foreign Office had both claimed that a vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was “specifically targeted” by Indian troops from across the LoC.

Pakistani military spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar had tweeted photos of a UN vehicle with apparent damage to its windows and chassis, and contended the SUV was the target of “unprovoked fire” in Chirikot sector of the LoC.

One of the people cited above said on condition of anonymity: “The reports emerging from the Pakistani side regarding an attack on a UN vehicle are completely false and factually incorrect.”

The person added: “There was no firing from the Indian side in this sector on Friday. Since movements of UN vehicles are known in advance, the question does not arise of any such firing. The allegations are baseless.”

The Indian side doesn’t recognise UNMOGIP, which has offices in Srinagar and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Chaudhri had described the purported firing on the UN vehicle as a “new low”. He said the incident occurred at 10.45 am when the UNMOGIP officers were on their way to Polas village in Chirikot sector to meet people affected by ceasefire violations on the LoC.

The UN vehicle was damaged but the officers were unhurt, Chaudhri said.

There have been intense exchanges of fire between Indian and Pakistani troops along the LoC in recent months. The Indian side has said it responds to unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops that is meant to provide cover to terrorists trying to sneak across the LoC.

tags
top news
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
India dismisses reports of UN vehicle being targeted across LoC
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
Christmas bubble: All you need to know about UK’s Covid-19 measure
Christmas bubble: All you need to know about UK’s Covid-19 measure
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
Kidnappers of 8-year-old in Karnataka demand Rs 17 crore in Bitcoins
‘Humbling day’: Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border
‘Humbling day’: Actor Swara Bhasker joins protesting farmers at Singhu border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In