India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 10:37 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached 673,165 with the biggest single-day increase of 24,850 new cases and 613 deaths, data from the Union health ministry on Sunday showed.

The country’s death toll due to the disease has reached 19,268 and there are 244,4814 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to the health ministry’s dashboard.

The number of recoveries stands at 409,082 with 14,856 people cured of the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now 60.76%, slightly down from Saturday’s 60.80%.

This is the third consecutive day when coronavirus disease cases have increased by more than 20,000.

There are 14 states in the country which have reported more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra remained the worst-hit on Sunday.

Maharashtra has 200,064 Covid-19 cases and a death toll of 8,671. The state’s first lakh cases took 96 days, while the second took just 22 days.

Amit Deshmukh, medical education minister, has said the state’s health infrastructure is ready to tackle the rising number of cases. Deshmukh has also said that July and August are crucial and the government expects the decline in cases to begin in a month.

Tamil Nadu has crossed the 100,000-mark with 10,7001 infections and 1,450 deaths as the state government announced relaxations for Chennai while extending curbs for Madurai and nearby regions till July 12 after 17 days of intense lockdown in the state capital and suburban areas.

The state capital of Chennai, which is under tightened restrictions from June 19 to help fight mounting Covid-19 cases, would see an easing of curbs from Monday.

In Delhi, the number of Cvid-19 cases is inching towards the 100,000-mark. The Union health ministry dashboard showed there were 97,200 cases and 3,004 deaths in the national capital so far.

In the northeast region of the country, Assam’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 11,000-mark on Saturday with the detection of 1,202 new cases, the single biggest spike in a day.

State data showed that the figure jumped from 9,777 cases to 11,001 with Guwahati, which along with the rest of Kamrup Metro district is under a 14-day total lockdown since June 28, registering 777 infections—the biggest daily spike for the state’s largest city.

However, according to the Union health ministry, there are 10,668 cases of the coronavirus disease for the state.

India has the fourth-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide is 11,240,943, according to Johns Hopkins University’s tracker. And, 530,137 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the American university.