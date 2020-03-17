India’s first marine woman pilot in quarantine in Kolkata on suspicion of coronavirus

Mar 17, 2020

India’s first woman marine pilot has been rushed to the ID and BG Hospital in Kolkata with fever and cough and is suspected to be coronavirus hit. She has been kept in isolation ward under observation where patients with suspected COVID-19 cases are being kept.

“She has been admitted to the hospital and has been kept under observation by the doctors on Monday night. She had recently returned from Colombo where she had gone for a vacation and was suffering from fever and cough,” said Sanjoy Mukherjee, spokesperson of Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT).

She had received the Nari Shakti Award from President Ram Nath Kovind in March 2019. She joined the KoPT in 2011.

“Her swab samples are being sent for testing, She has been kept in the isolation ward under observation,” said a doctor from I.D. & B.G. Hospital.

She was initially rushed to the KoPT’s hospital after she was detected with fever and she was coughing. Doctors later referred her to the BG and ID hospital.

No patient has been detected with Covid-19 from Kolkata till date.