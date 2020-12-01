‘India’s internal issue not fodder for your politics’: Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi on Justin Trudeau

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 14:18 IST

As Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau became the first international head of government to comment formally on the ongoing farmers’ protests in India, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that “India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.” Chaturvedi also urged prime minister Narendra Modi to resolve the issue before other countries too “find it okay to opine.”

Also Read | Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India

“Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi Ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine,” the Sena Rajya Sabha MP tweeted on Tuesday.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Chaturvedi’s tweet came after Trudeau, in a Facebook video interaction on the occasion of Gurpurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, on Tuesday said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends.”

“I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” he further said.

Also Read | ‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre

Canada is home to a large Indian diaspora, many of whom are Sikhs. Several members of Trudeau’s cabinet, including minister of national defence Harjit Sajjan, are Sikhs as well. In fact, Sajjan himself has commented on the farmers’ stir, calling the reports of protesters being “brutalised” in India as “very troubling.”

The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right. https://t.co/myWev8t3uW — Harjit Sajjan (@HarjitSajjan) November 28, 2020

Lakhs of farmers, mostly from Punjab, have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against three agricultural laws passed by the Centre in September, for nearly a week now. The protesters, who braved a crackdown by the Haryana police in their journey to the national capital, say they plan to “gherao” the city for months if their demand to revoke the three “black laws” is not met.