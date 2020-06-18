India elected unopposed to UNSC’s non-permanent member seat

india

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 01:16 IST

India on Thursday has been elected to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member from the Asia-Pacific category.

India, with its unopposed victory, will hope to use its eighth term as a non-permanent member to further bolster its claim to a permanent seat with the avowed goal of forging a “new orientation for a reformed multilateral system”.

Among the seven nations vying for the seat, India was standing unopposed from the block for 2021-22 term. This is for the eighth time that India has been elected to the expanded security council.

India is the endorsed candidate of the Asia-Pacific Group of UN member countries and faced no competition. Its election to one of the five open seats on the 15-member council is a given, though some UN diplomats intimately involved with the election said they were “keeping fingers crossed”.

India expects to use its eighth term to further build its case for a permanent seat in a reformed Security Council, something that it has been pushing for years now along with other claimants such as Japan, Germany and Brazil — the G4 — calling the current council outdated and out of sync with the changed global realities.

Earlier this month, external affairs minister S Jaishankar had laid out India’s priorities and approaches when the country had another term on the Security Council. “Reformed Multilateralism to reflect contemporary realities” will be one of India’s priorities, Jaishankar said.

Each new Security Council member needs to win two-thirds of the votes cast -- meaning 128 votes if all 193 nations vote. Delegates could have to vote multiple times to certify a winner.

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members in addition to the veto-wielding Big Five -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.