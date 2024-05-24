 ‘India would have progressed at faster pace if…’: NSA Ajit Doval | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘India would have progressed at faster pace if…’: NSA Ajit Doval

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 09:19 PM IST

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval asserted that the government paid very high attention to border security in the last 10 years

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that India would have progressed at a much faster pace if the borders had been more secured, defined and not in an ‘adversarial dispossesion’.

“In the foreseeable future, I don't think our borders are going to be as secure as we will require for our fast economic growth. So, the responsibility on border guarding forces has become very, very heavy. They have got to remain on alert 24X7 in perpetuity. They have got to see that our national interests and country are protected,” Doval was quoted by PTI as saying during his address at the Rustamji Memorial Lecture organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) on its 21st investiture ceremony.

ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval raises Sikh radicalisation concerns with UK counterpart

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses the gathering during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi,(PTI)
National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses the gathering during the Border Security Force (BSF) Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Doval added,"Jameen par jo kabja hai wo apna hai, baki to sab adalat aur kachehri ka kaam hai, usse farak nahi padta (The land which is in our possession is ours, the rest is the matter of courts and that is immaterial)."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The NSA asserted that the government paid very high attention to border security in the last 10 years and the country's “comprehensive national power has grown immensely”.

The national security advisor said India is changing very fast and, in the next 10 years, "we will be a USD 10 trillion economy and the third largest economy" that he called a "major achievement".

Doval added that the country will have one of the largest workforces and will be a hub of high-technology artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing and various other areas of defence and security manufacturing.

ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval explains why Indian civilisation is one of oldest and continuous

“The country, which was an importer of arms, exported USD 2.5 billion worth of arms until March 31, emerging as a big exporter because of the government's policy of self-reliance and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Doval added.

“In this changing India, prosperity guarantees security to some extent and increases vulnerability in much larger areas,” he said.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘India would have progressed at faster pace if…’: NSA Ajit Doval
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On