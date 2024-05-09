 NSA Ajit Doval raises Sikh radicalisation concerns with UK counterpart | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval raises Sikh radicalisation concerns with UK counterpart

ByShishir Gupta
May 09, 2024 05:20 PM IST

The focal point of their talks was the Technology and Security Initiative, a mechanism aimed at enhancing collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

UK national security advisor Tim Barrow on Thursday held discussions with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval during his two-day visit. The centrepiece of discussions revolved around the Technology and Security Initiative, a major bilateral mechanism aimed at enhancing collaboration in critical and emerging technologies between India and the UK.

UK NSA Tim Barrow with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.
UK NSA Tim Barrow with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval.

Both NSAs engaged in substantive deliberations to chart out the roadmap for this initiative, recognising the importance of leveraging technology for addressing shared security challenges. The two NSAs also deliberated on bilateral issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on regional and global matters.

During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval expressed concerns over rising Sikh radicalisation in Britain and the need for the UK government to rein in the Khalistani elements. The issue was raised in the wake of recent episodes of violent protests in London by pro-Khalistani elements, including the one organised in March 2023 by Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) leader Avtar Singh Khanda, who later died in a UK hospital in June 2023.

Barron arrived in India on a two-day visit to participate in a high-level dialogue led by the NSAs of both countries, which aims to deepen cooperation on various fronts, including security, technology, and regional affairs.

The UK NSA also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed various bilateral, regional and global issues.

"Good to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow today in Delhi. Discussed a range of regional and global issues of importance. Also reviewed the progress in our bilateral ties," Jaishankar said on X.

It is understood that Jaishankar and Barrow delved into the overall situation in West Asia.

This visit is also expected to strengthen and further broaden the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then-British counterpart Boris Johnson agreed to the India-UK 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' and India-UK Roadmap 2030 to steer cooperation for the next 30 years.

Last month, UK PM Rishi Sunak told reporters that Gwyn Jenkins, one of the country's top generals, will succeed Barrow as its next national security adviser. Jenkins is currently vice-chief of the defence staff, the deputy to Chief of the Defence Staff Tony Radakin, and worked previously at the prime minister's No. 10 Downing Street office as a military assistant.

    Shishir Gupta

    Author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (2011, Hachette) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (2014, Hachette). Awarded K Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 by Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA) and the 2011 Ben Gurion Prize by Israel.

