NSA Ajit Doval condemns terror, says need to shun ‘double standards’ on terrorism

National security advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday attended the meeting of NSAs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Kazhakhastan's Astana, during which he said that India is committed to further deepening ties with the member states that goes back to several centuries.



Doval said that New Delhi is committed to enhancing transit trade and connectivity which must be fully respectful of sovereignty and territorial integrity of SCO member States.



The NSA condemned the terror attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow on March 22 in which more than 140 people lost their lives. He conveyed to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, India's solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation to address the threat from terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

“Any act of terror including cross-border terrorism committed by whomsoever, wherever and for whatever motives is not justified. Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with including those involved in cross-border terrorism,” Doval said at the meeting.



He also stressed on the need to shun ‘double standards’ and hold accountable those who are sponsors, financiers and facilitators of terrorism.



National Security Advisor Doval also raised the issue of continued threat by various terror groups in the SCO region, including those designated by the UN Security Council, including the al Qaeda and its affiliates, ISIS and affiliates along with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad.



During the meeting, Doval also called for the need to counter the use of technology by the terrorists including drones for cross-border smuggling of weapons and drugs. “India supports creation of effective mechanism for cooperation within RATS SCO for countering terror financing and supports further strengthening of RATS SCO in this regard,” he said.

NSA calls for humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan

While expressing deep concern on the security situation in Afghanistan and the presence of terror networks in the land-locked country, Doval said that India has legitimate security and economic interests in the now-Taliban ruled nation.

“The SCO’s immediate priorities in Afghanistan include providing humanitarian assistance ensuring formation of truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving rights of women, children and minorities,” he said.



“India has invested $3 billion in Afghanistan and supplied 50,000 MT of wheat, 250 tons of medical aid and 40,000 litres of Malathion pesticide to fight locust menace in Afghanistan,” he added.

In the meeting of Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the secretaries of the security councils of the SCO member states Doval conveyed India’s support for Kazakh initiatives in SCO and for a successful Presidency.

“India is committed to further deepening its relationship with SCO and member states in a proactive and constructive manner. Security is India’s priority in SCO as promulgated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in line with his vision for a SECURE SCO. The acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economic Cooperation, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment Protection,” he added.