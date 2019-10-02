e-paper
Indian Embassy in Russia organises Gandhi-Tolstoy exhibition on Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

The exhibition, curated by renowned Gandhi scholar, Birad Yajnik, will showcase the correspondence between the two great souls of the 20th century, tracing their relationship and the impact it had on their individual journeys.

india Updated: Oct 02, 2019 11:08 IST
Asian News International
Moscow
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar along with Ekaterina Tolstoy, Director of the Tolstoy Museum and Estate, inaugurated an exhibition dedicated to the friendship between Mahatma Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy.
On the occasion of the 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy in Russia will organise an exhibition here on Wednesday highlighting the deep friendship between Gandhi and Leo Tolstoy and their mutual influences on each other’s work and philosophy.

The exhibition, curated by renowned Gandhi scholar, Birad Yajnik, will showcase the correspondence between the two great souls of the 20th century, tracing their relationship and the impact it had on their individual journeys.

The correspondence between the two was over a period of less than a year over letters and exchange of books. Such is the significance of the exchange of these ideas that Gandhi recognises Tolstoy among the 3 most important influencers of his life along with John Ruskin and Shrimad Rajchandra (Raichand).

The exhibition juxtaposes Tolstoy’s Bread Labour and Mahatma Gandhi’s Satyagraha, and their understanding of Truth, Kindness and Love being the solution for this world.

The exhibition would display quotes from the collected works of Mahatma Gandhi, copies of the books that influenced the two great souls and share a timeline. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 02, 2019 08:09 IST

India News