Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks

“The Indian Oil refinery in Paradip will remain shut from July 25 to August 15 for maintenance,” said Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the top bureaucrat in the district of Jagatsinghpur, where the refinery is located.

Posted by Arpan Rai
BHUBANESWAR
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi.
A logo of Indian Oil is picture outside a fuel station in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
         

Indian Oil Corp Ltd’s 300,000 barrels per day refinery on the country’s east coast to be shut for three weeks for maintenance, the top district administrative official told Reuters on Sunday.

“The Indian Oil refinery in Paradip will remain shut from July 25 to August 15 for maintenance,” said Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, the top bureaucrat in the district of Jagatsinghpur, where the refinery is located.

As per the company’s request, a shutdown order has been issued,” he said, adding the refinery was last shutdown completely in 2018.

