Indian-origin doctor named head of cardiology at top America hospital

An Indian-origin doctor has been appointed as heard of the department of cardiovascular medicine at Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s best heart hospital and number one cardiology hospital in the US since 1995.

Dr Samir Kapadia, who joined Cleveland Clinic in 2003 as an interventional cardiologist, had studied medicine at Smt Nathiba Hargovandas Lakhmichand Municipal Medical College in Ahmadabad, Gujarat.

“I am thrilled and honoured to lead our world-renowned team of cardiologists at Cleveland Clinic. I hope to lead with example, fostering innovation, accountability and respect,” said Dr Kapadia, who succeeds Dr Steven Nissen, who served as chair since 2006.

Dr Kapadia is known for his work on numerous clinical trials, including the recent trials that show the effectiveness of TAVR in low-risk patients with severe narrowing aortic valve and transcatheter mitral-valve repair in heart failure patients with backward flow of blood from the mitral valve.

“It is a great moment for Indians to see someone from the country heading the top cardiology programme in the US. He is a global pioneer when it comes to structural cardiology and played a major role in establishing and standardising the TAVR procedure. The great thing about him is that he is also very committed to patient care, if a patient needs his attention it doesn’t matter whether it is lunch or he is busy, he would be there,” said Dr KK Talwar, former director of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh.

