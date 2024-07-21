India's elderly population expected to double by 2050: UNFPA

The elderly population of India is expected to double by 2050, according to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) India chief Andrea Wojnar. India's elderly population is expected to double by 2050, UNFPA India chief Andrea Wojnar said, stressing that more investment in healthcare, housing and pensions is needed(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

She added that this will necessitate more investment in healthcare, housing and pensions, especially for older women who are "more likely to live alone and face poverty".

In an interview with the news agency PTI, Wojnar, discussed key population trends in India which are accelerating sustainable development.

This includes the factors of India's youthful population, ageing population, urbanisation, migration, and climate resilience. Wojnar said that the number of individuals who are 60 years of age and above is projected to double to 346 million in 2050.

India also has a large youthful population, with 252 million people aged between 10 and 19 years, Wojnar said.

They also require investments in health, education, job training, and job creation, alongside promoting gender equality, to help the demographic grow and move forward as drivers of the nation.

India is projected to be 50 per cent urban by 2050, the UNFPA India chief said, and building smart cities, strong infrastructure, and affordable housing would be essential to manage issues such as slum growth, air pollution, and the environment.

There is also a need, she highlighted, to consider women's safety and security, access to healthcare, education, and employment to improve the overall quality of life and also push for gender equality.

She added that there will have to be planning and opportunity distribution involved in managing internal and external migration in the country.

Women as migrants especially, Wojnar said, have specific challenges that need to be addressed.

Speaking about climate change and resilience, she mentioned the importance of renewable energy being part of future plans.

Addressing the specific challenges faced by women as migrants or spouses left behind is essential for balanced growth. Integrating climate resilience into development plans and investing in renewable energy is vital, she said.

Wojnar said, “Climate change can affect reproductive health, making it harder to conceive, causing pregnancy complications, and limiting healthcare access during emergencies. Addressing these issues is key for gender equality and sustainable development.”

Family Planning

As the first country to implement a national family planning programme, Wojnar acknowledged India's progress, as well as the challenges that remain

9.4 per cent of family planning needs are still unmet and 7.5 per cent of are pregnancies unplanned, according to the latest data from NFHS-5 (2019-21).

Wojnar said that this year, more access needs to be given to contraceptives and family planning resources, particularly in high-need areas.

The power of informed choice, according to her, transforms public, family and community health.

She also emphasised the importance of data-driven policies to create a more “resilient and equitable” future for all.

On this year's theme of World Population Day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) underscored the importance of “Healthy timing and spacing of pregnancies for the well-being of mother and child” under the FP 2030 (Family Planning) Partnership.

These are essential practices for maternal and child health, with experts recommending at least 24 months between pregnancies to avoid vulnerability to health risks.

Wojnar said that the UNFPA in 2023 had distributed 1,00,000 Single Rod Subdermal Implants and 2,00,000 doses of DMPA SC (Antara-SC) across 10 Indian states. These can be used for delaying or spacing pregnancies.

One of the key efforts is on awareness and change social and behavioural attitudes toward family planning.

Since 2023, UNFPA has trained 47 midwifery educators at the National Midwifery Training Institutes in Udaipur and Patiala, Wojnar said.